Speak Out: Save A Lot grocery store will be closing in Milford location

Dec 14th, 2020 · Comments: 0

The Save A Lot location in the Milford Plaza on U.S. 113 is set to close before Christmas.

• Aw, no! Best rib steaks! Am going to miss that! Great prices, too! — J.R. Rolik

• Where will the government revenue come from, once all small businesses are gone and most regular people don’t have jobs? — Philip L. Puschel

• (It’s) not a small business and every other grocery store in the country is posting record profits. Perhaps a discount grocery wasn’t a good fit for the area. — Tommy Bou

• Consumers drive the local economy and businesses. If and when a grocery store fails to thrive, it’s no fault of the government. Blame supply/demand and the consumers. — Rita DiDolce

