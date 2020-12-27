Speak Out: Schools worry about staffing levels with lower enrollment

With student enrollment down in Delaware’s public schools, the educational staff could also take a hit. “Anytime (enrollment) goes down, it creates that potential that you could see schools getting less funding and there being less positions,” said Jeff Taschner, executive director for the Delaware State Education Association. The state of Delaware saw a 2,407-student decrease between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic year, which impacted most districts. Enrollment hasn’t declined in at least 10 years in the state.

