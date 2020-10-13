Speak Out: Smyrna athletes want parents at games

A Smyrna High School student has started a petition that she hopes will allow at least parents to attend Smyrna athletic events when the delayed fall season begins next week. By state law, schools can have gatherings of no more than 250 people at games as health officials try to halt the spread of COVID-19.

• As well as they should. Parents should be there to support their kids. Shame on Delaware government if they don’t allow them. — Charles Cain

• Be happy you can play and see your parents when you get home. Many parents are dead due to COVID and will never see their children play anything ever. Children have lost parents and will never have them at their games or see them when they go home. Be grateful for your health! — Nancy Rees

Affordable-housing lack hurts taxpayers

The lack of affordable housing in Delaware penalizes every taxpayer in the state. … Housing is the cornerstone of our economy. (A) news release from the Housing Alliance read, “In order to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in Delaware, full-time workers need to earn $21.96 per hour. This is Delaware’s 2020 Housing Wage. It is the 17th highest housing wage in the country.”

• Once again, Delaware is a bottom dweller when it comes to the taxpayer’s return on investment (i.e., tax dollars). — Bruce Anderson

Social Security checks to rise 1.3% in 2021

Social Security recipients will get a modest 1.3% cost-of living increase in 2021, but that might be small comfort amid worries about the coronavirus and its consequences for older people. The increase amounts to $20 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Social Security Administration. That’s a little less than this year’s 1.6% cost-of-living adjustment.

• The average SS check is $1,500. Let’s round up to 2K. So they are getting a $30-a-month pay increase. Wow! Don’t spend it all in one place! Why is it OK for others to get cost-of-living increases and 2%-plus pay raises, but a retired person on a fixed income shouldn’t? Stop saying thank you for peanuts and start fighting for real increases. — S.J. Hage

• And how much are they going to take back? — Sharon Lee Ponsell

• Better put that extra $30 in savings to pay for your health care, since the Trump admin is dissolving Medicare! — Rick Reed

• You do know that takes an act of Congress to do. Not the president. — Jeff Grzeszczak