Speak Out: Spence’s temporarily closed due to COVID-19 violation

The owners of Spence’s Bazaar announced on their social media pages Monday afternoon that the facility is temporarily closed due to violations of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

• Why not just walk away if you feel unsafe? Seriously, calling the authorities to have people’s livelihoods taken away? — Paul Baker

• Because they are endangering other people’s lives. — Ellen Bonnes

• If people are afraid of a virus with a 99% survival rate, they should stay home. As far as masks, when people wear them, they are protected, right? So don’t worry about people who don’t.— Tamilyn Wyatt

• So we should be cool with the 1% or roughly 3 million people who don’t survive? — Devon Wrede Hoerner

• The sooner some of you understand how the virus spreads and follow the rules, the sooner we can get out from living under restrictions. — Deby Daly

• Wear your masks to protect yourself, remove and dispose of it properly and wear gloves and wash your hands. If you see someone not wearing a mask, avoid them but know that you are protecting yourself. — Mary Grampp Brown

• Masks aren’t to protect the wearer. They’re to protect the others around us. Doctors don’t wear masks in surgery to protect themselves. — Holly Overmyer

• No more people died in 2020 than any other year.. — Mike Passero

• Final mortality data for 2020 will not be available for months. But preliminary numbers suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths in 2020 or at least 400,000 more than in 2019. U.S. deaths increase most years, so some annual rise in fatalities is expected. But the 2020 numbers amount to a jump of about 15% and could go higher once all the deaths from December are counted. — Sandi Dickinson

• I despise tattletales! — Lezlie Eustis

• Nope, I’m reporting any COVID idiots. Businesses have to take responsibility for the safety of their employees and their customers. — Charlene Randall Korejko

• I’m kind of relieved I decided against relocating to the state. It’s apparent many persons don’t wear masks or believe the virus is real. I’ve heard of many current venues where people aren’t wearing masks. — Susan Victoria Ciconte