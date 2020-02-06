Speak Out: State of the Union

Standing before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday to extol a “Great American Comeback” on his watch, just three years after he took office decrying a land of “American carnage” under his predecessor.

The partisan discord was apparent for all to see as the first president to campaign for reelection while facing impeachment vigorously made his case for another term: Republican legislators chanted “Four More Years.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump’s speech as he ended his address.

•Trump used it to detail the amazing accomplishments of his administration in the past three years. Nancy just proved why America is fed up with her. — Doug Poore

•Too bad most of those accomplishments were made up and already proven to be lies or misleading. Why can’t this man just tell the truth? He even lies about things that don’t matter. Come on people, you can look this stuff up yourself. — Melvin Barnhart

•Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats disgraced themselves in every way possible. She tore up a speech meant for the American people and she must be censured. — Dave McGuigan

• We are ready for them to be on “The Jerry Springer Show”. — Bob Morbauch

•She disrespected everyone there. She’s a embarrassment to the Democrats. — Stephen Terrance Herd

• I thought perhaps, in an effort to show what her side has accomplished the past year, Pelosi symbolically ripped apart a copy of the Constitution. — Matt Bucher

• Trump has this Delaware resident’s vote. Let’s continue to clean out the swamp, and keep America great! Trump is the best president America has ever had. Real patriot! He made promises, and kept them. That’s what I’m talking about! — Eric Ray Graham

• Classless democrats are doomed. — Mark A Courtney

• Both sides need to grow up and act like adults. — Theresa Taylor

• Trump delivered such an amazing State of the Union! Pelosi broke the law when she ripped up that document because it wasn’t a copy of the speech it was an official document signed by our great president! She should get in trouble for that but she won’t because she is part of a crooked party! Trump will get re-elected in 2020!! He has my vote for sure! — Abby Fink

• It was a copy provided to her. Therefore her property. — Eddie Curley

• The people that are hating on Nancy because she ripped up a speech, are the same people who are supporting a person who sexually assaults someone, mocks the disabled, pays off porn stars, insults a Gold Star family, doesn’t believe in science or weather, calls Nazis fine people, and creates a fake university. We are doomed! — Merv Sparks

• Both are like spoiled children. Guess it’s true you get old and become a kid again. — Henry Quackenbush