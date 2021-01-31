Speak Out: State officials on lookout as variant invades U.S.

Twenty-two states have detected at least one case of the new COVID-19 variant. Delaware Division of Public Health officials are monitoring the new strain of the virus, which was identified in the United Kingdom and is called B117. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this B117 variant is likely to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States by March.

• 15,000 COVID deaths under Biden and counting. — Rob Holley

• He has inherited a giant mess. — Joe Frggale

• Biden says nothing he can do to change the trajectory of this virus for several months … after he promised the liberals he would stop this on Day One. — Bob Hice

• Apparently, only you interpret it that way. What he said was he would have an action plan to fight the virus on Day One. And who was it that promised his cult that it would be over by last spring? Four hundred thousand dead the day Trump left office. — Gary Greer

State of the State

Gov. John Carney’s State of the State Address on Tuesday avoided making many bold proclamations, focusing instead on the challenges Delaware has seen over the past year and what it must do to recover from the pandemic and come back stronger.

• Then, there should be no COVID deaths. — Howard Gaines III

• The address largely shied away from specific policy proposals, especially contentious ones, although it did offer a number of general ideas and goals. — Stacy Johnson

• What we are is broken. — Sharon Lee Ponsell

• So (I guess it means) another few years of this countless businesses lost and a terrible economy, just to stop the “curve.” I guess Carney and Biden are going to stop everyone from dying, long as we are patient. — Keith Dalton

• So a “feel good,” nothing-burger speech devoid of any policy. — Chris Ostrom

• Thank you, governor! — Debbie Dickerson