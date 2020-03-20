Speak Out: Sussex Tech ROTC, Blunt Rochester

Sussex Tech ROTC program to be discontinued

There is enough student interest at Sussex Tech High School. But nothing in the way of instructors. With that backdrop and the district facing several deadlines, Sussex Tech Superintendent Stephen Guthrie announced Monday night the district will begin the process of discontinuing its Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, effective at the end of the school year.

•I guess if they couldn’t find a science or math or metal shop instructor, they would just shut down the program. Something doesn’t pass the smell test here. – Bob Skuse

• Just say it’s associated with sports and watch the money roll in! – Scott Clegg

• This isn’t a money thing. It’s the U.S. government doesn’t just let anyone be JROTC instructors. No one applied for the position. That was made public several weeks ago – Beth Anne Poe-Houseman

• This definitely is a money thing. Increase the pay for the position and someone will want the job. – Will Freeman

• Becoming an elite prep school. – Peggy West

Don’t underestimate Blunt Rochester

A recent letter writer said “For those letter writers who are having difficulty accepting our U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester’s recent acceptance as co-chair for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and being fearful of her not being able to attend to her responsibilities as Delaware’s representative in Congress, I say to you: You underestimate Lisa.”

• I’m not concerned a bit about the present occupant in the White House, but I will be very concerned if old middle-class Joe gets elected. I can’t imagine him with the nuclear football or anything else dealing with the national security of our country. – Tim Shepperson

• I heard Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester speak on March 7th at Biggs Museum in Dover. I found her to be enthusiastic, energetic, knowledgeable and dedicated. There is no doubt in my mind she can handle these responsibilities. At the very least, give her a chance. – Linda Hill