Speak Out: Ten-digit dialing coming to Delaware

All residents of Delaware will have to let their fingers do some extra walking starting Oct. 24 — dialing out 10-digit phone numbers throughout the state, including the 302 area code, regardless of whether it is a local call.

• So rather than inconvenience a maximum of 1,000 people in Selbyville by giving them a new prefix to replace the 988, we are going to inconvenience the entire state and force everyone to reprogram any autodial features they have on cellphones, home phones, fax machines, etc. — Bob Skuse

• Inconvenience? It’s three more pokes (to dial). — Benjamin Black

• More hassle put on folks. — Howard Gaines III

• Are y’all still using rotary phones? — Mark Troupe