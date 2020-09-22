Speak Out: Trump plans to make court pick

President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, launching a monumental Senate confirmation fight ahead of the November election.

• The real question is, why are members of the GOP going back on their own word for the exact same situation? — Merv Sparks

• Get over it. It is going to happen. And this is what this country needs anyhow! — Charlie Shek

• It’s their platform that matters. What do they believe in, what have they stood up for? That is what matters first. — Barbara Conaway

• He does that, and he is guaranteed to lose in November. The eight to 10 with close races to Dems will lose, and the Senate, Executive and House will all be Dem-controlled. — Eddie Curley

• Wait until after the election. It’s only 43 days away, for crying out loud. Mitch McConnell  2016: “The American people are perfectly capable of having their say on this issue, so let’s give them a voice. Let’s let the American people decide. The Senate will appropriately revisit the matter when it considers the qualifications of the nominee the next president nominates, whoever that might be.” — Charlene Randall Korejko

