Speak Out: U.S. and Italy

The U.S. surgeon general said last week that the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has reached the level that Italy recorded two weeks ago, a sign that infections are expected to rise in America as the government steps up testing and financial markets continue to fall. “We are at a critical inflection point in this country, people,” Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told Fox News. “When you look at the projections, there’s every chance that we could be Italy.”

• So we are twice as worse than Italy. We are double in deaths and contraction at 2 weeks in comparison to Italy – Yodit Kidane

Before everyone freaks out, please consider how society is different in Italy. Because basically every building is considered historic, people cannot put additions on their homes. It is tradition that multiple generations live in the same household in close proximity. That includes elderly grandparents and in some cases, even great-grandparents. Don’t believe me, ask your friends or family who are familiar with the living situation in Italy. – Chuck Connors

• You can’t look at it like that, since we have different sizes populations. You have to look at it as a percentage. At the moment, we are doing better than Italy. – Rob Holley



• Italy 60 million. U.S. 329 million. So just imagine if it spreads here in a similar fashion our numbers will quickly reach hundreds of thousands infected. – Samie Lee

• Less total population in Italy, but in crowded areas without containment here we would expect the same tenfold increase in the next 11 days. Hopefully our seriousness will slow it faster than Italy and its likely a hot weather spell will help it drop of drastically. It thrives in moderate temperatures like we are having – Eileen Reynolds

• Why didn’t everyone freak out like this when the swine flu was going around?????? – Stephen Terrance Herd

• Because the swine flu wasn’t nearly as contagious and it had a much lower death rate – William Mazzariello

• I just left my doctor’s office. He said there are a lot of unreported cases because we don’t have the kits to test people. He said he has two patients with this virus. He basically told me my parents who are both in their 70’s with a list of health issues should go into hiding for two months and I and the rest of the family should limit contact with them. – Danielle Starkey