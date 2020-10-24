Speak Out: UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

U.K. researchers are preparing to infect healthy young volunteers with the virus that causes COVID-19, becoming the first to announce plans to use the controversial technique to study the disease and potentially speed up development of a vaccine that could help end the pandemic.

• They can’t find someone already infected? — Bob Beckman

• You can’t test a vaccine designed to prevent the virus on someone who already has the virus. — Bob Skuse

Pursuit in Frederica results in crash into home, fire

A fiery crash, which sent a car into a residence during a high-speed pursuit late Sunday sent three people to the hospital and brought an arrest, Harrington police spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said. A fleeing vehicle left Front Street near a curve and struck a home, which quickly became engulfed in flames, police said. Police said the pursuit began at approximately 10:28 after a vehicle was seen speeding on U.S. 13 near Corn Crib Road. A Felton police officer dropped stop sticks on U.S. 13 near Killens Pond Road to flatten the tires of the vehicle being pursued, police said. But the vehicle continued on.

• U.S. 13 at Killens Pond Road to Mid-State Road to Frederica is a long way — and on flat tires at 100 mph? That’s crazy. Prayers to the people who lost their home. — Hilary Ennis