Speak Out: US House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House has approved a bill to remove statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as well as a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. Besides Taney, the bill would direct the architect of the Capitol to identify and eventually remove from Statuary Hall at least 10 statues honoring Confederate officials.

• Unbelievable that people are trying to destroy history. — David Michael

• Is the history of Nat Turner destroyed? Certainly not, ask the racist residents of Virginia. The lynching museum in Alabama has many statues of people lynched by racists with the same mentality as those honored in cities around the country. They’re not in the public square, but that history is not destroyed. Ask a Jew in Brooklyn if it’ll be OK to erect a 20-foot-tall statue of Hitler in a Brooklyn park. See how they’d respond. Yet the history of Hitler and what he did has not been destroyed. — Michael Jones

• Yeah, imagine if they kept Auschwitz around. — Jon Arthur Judd

• Really? You can’t see the difference between a monument to Nazis and Auschwitz? — Michael McKain

• Disgusting that the House has voted to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol. They are denying the rights of the Southern states to be represented! — Grace Starkey

• Every state has representation in Washington, D.C. You’re not even close. — Rick Reed

• Remember the Southern states broke ways with the U.S.A. They should never have been placed there. They are traitors! — Douglas Cox Jr.

• This is ridiculous. Stop being sensitive over everything. — Jessica Jean Steigerwalt

• If anything, those statues should go and be placed in a Civil War museum, so that they can be shown in their proper context: traitors who fought to destroy the United States and lost. — Brian P. Slattery