Speak Out: US layoffs remain elevated as job market’s gains weaken

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs remain stuck at a historically high level six months after the viral pandemic flattened the economy. The latest figures released by the Labor Department on Thursday coincide with other recent evidence that the job market’s improvement may be weakening after solid gains through spring and most of summer. The number of people seeking jobless aid each week still far exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before this year.

• Carney wiped so many businesses off the face of the Earth. What do you expect? — Mark Schmalhofer

• But yet, there are now hiring signs everywhere you look. — John Kenton