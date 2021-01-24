Speak Out: Vaccination appointments offered to 11,500 seniors

The Delaware Division of Public Health contacted 11,500 seniors, offering appointments for large vaccination events in Delaware City and Georgetown, utilizing the DPH’s new registration system launched Wednesday.

• Guess we did not make it. The questionnaire did not ask if you had high blood pressure, thyroid or respiratory problems. So on we go, hopefully. — Elaine Russell Ringler

• I was not one of the 11,500 seniors to get an appointment, although I requested one. If you go to the coronavirus.delaware.gov site and select “Where to get vaccinated” then at the bottom of the next page, select “Pharmacies” and choices will appear. Select one, fill out questions, and you get an appointment, you select time and date. I hope this will help someone trying to get an appointment. Good luck! — Maureen Reiss

• Take into consideration: The U.S. is one of the unhealthiest countries, with what I think is like 40%-50% with chronic conditions. We are all sick. You will get your turn — only the third week of January. — Beth Gallagher