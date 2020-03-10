Speak Out: Virus cases top 100,000, markets dive

Crossing more borders, the new coronavirus hit a milestone Friday, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide as it wove itself deeper into the daily lives of millions, infecting the powerful, the unprotected poor and vast masses in between. The virus, which has killed more than 3,400 people and emerged in more than 90 countries, edged into more U.S. states. As financial markets dived again, repercussions from the virus rattled livelihoods in the real economy.

• 100k out 7b people in the world have it. Odds are so very high to never get it, but as the days go by, keep the eyes on the numbers before you all freak out. — Jeff Grzeszczak

• The numbers are increasing and WHO says they will continue to increase. Two cases yesterday in Maryland… right next door! — Gary Greer

• Keep your eyes on the numbers, still no reason to freak out. You should be doing everything they say to do all the time anyway. It’s called proper hygiene. — Jeff Grzeszczak

• Markets aren’t dropping from the virus. Markets are dropping from America’s inflated economy, that’s why the emergency fed rate cut backfired. Stocks will continue to decrease. — Eddie Curley

• Markets are dropping because of the insecurity caused by estimated revenue loss and the totally screwed up response to the virus by all countries. — Rick Reed

• Yup, we’ve constructed a false bubble though government spending and tax cuts, all so our president could brag about how strong the economy was. It’s like quitting your job, traveling on a credit card, and then panicking because an unforeseen emergency is hitting that you can’t manage. — Michael McKain