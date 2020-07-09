Speak Out: Wake up, America!

Jul 9th, 2020 · Comments: 0

“A Republic, if you can keep it” is how Benjamin Franklin described the type of country they had created after the Constitutional Convention. There has not been a period in my lifetime when this country has been more threatened from within than it is today.

• The Democrats embrace antifa as much as the Republicans embrace the Ku Klux Klan and white nationalists. Some do; most probably do not. As for Black Lives Matter, that’s a more complex pairing. Some Democrats may proudly consider themselves comrades, others allies, others indifferent. — Karen Chellquist

Speak Out gives readers an opportunity to express opinions about public issues. Comments are collected from our website and our Facebook page. You can also email newsroom@newszap.com. While we want you to speak out freely, the newspaper edits comments for clarity, brevity, relevance, and fairness.

