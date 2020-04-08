Speak Out: Wasted months?

An Associated Press story recently reported “As the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China might ignite a global pandemic, the Trump administration squandered nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal stockpile of critically needed medical supplies and equipment. A review of federal purchasing contracts shows federal agencies largely waited until mid-March to begin placing bulk orders of N95 respirator masks, mechanical ventilators and other equipment needed by front-line health care workers.“

• Trump had since 2018 when he was approached by Bill Gates about preparing for a pandemic. His response was to disband the pandemic team Obama put in place. His gut feeling was more important than science. – Sally Turner

• Last ten years would have been a great time to start stockpiling ventilators and masks. – Chris Behrens

• Even last three years would have been good right – Mary Dolphin

• I guess the bottom is that the music stop playing. and Trump didn’t have a chair. He was the last one to hold the ball – Wil Gilliard

• Enough blame to go around. Federal, state levels, Obama, Trump, Cuomo , health officials, no one saw this coming. Here we are. Let’s learn from this and comply and support our leaders and health care workers. – Donna Bellino Culnen

• Trump repealed the medical device tax, part of the Obamacare repeal in late 2019. But that hasn’t been enough time for the industry to rejuvenate domestically. – Ken Reaves

• You would think that each governor of each state would always try to be prepared to take care of their own state. Most of the time they don’t want the Federal Government interfering with how they run their states. When something goes wrong it’s the president’s fault. My advice to the governors is you are elected to protect and serve the people and to always be prepared. – Mary Jane Smith

• Hind sights 20/20 everybody knows that/ – Bob Martin Sr.

• What about my 30 golf carts? – Eric Howlett