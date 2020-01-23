Speak Out: Wesley funding

Readers reacted to a recent commentary by former Dover City Council President Dave Bonar headlined “Wesley College should receive needed funding.”

•How about if they boost money, it is only to be used for in-state students. — Scott Armstrong

•It could be replaced by a community college. If it wants the funds, then perhaps it should no longer be a private religiously affiliated college. It is an overpriced, underperforming institution. What else does it add to the community of blight it proposes? It adds entitled students who cause disturbances to the community. A satellite community college would be a better investment. — Lorraine Renee

• I respectfully disagree. If Wesley is a private institution, it is essentially a business. May it rise or fall based on its own merits and the marketplace. Our tax dollars already supplement enough education. — Kevin Outten

• The author states that the faculty, staff and student body contributes tens of millions of dollars monthly to the Delaware and Dover community in the form of spending. I’m curious as to where those figures originate. A cursory look at the Wesley College web page reflects faculty and staff of 226 supporting 1600 students. Using the “tens of millions” figure as a minimum plurality of twenty million, that would mean that each of the 1826 staff and students spend, at a minimum, on average 10,952.90 per month. I’m not sure from where Mr. Bonar draws his figures, but I’m not buying his calculations, which in turn sheds doubt on the entire argument. In my opinion, Wesley is a private organization and is no more entitled to public funding than Wawa. _ B.K. Smith

• I remember reading/hearing recently that two DelState teams couldn’t meet the minimum grade requirements for the NCAA. Not long ago DelTech was asking for more money from taxpayers for their aging buildings. By the way who pays for the SEED program at DelTech? That’s two years of free college for Delaware high school grads, right? Also, I’m sure the recent No. 1 party school U of D is disruptive and bothersome to its neighbors too. Are they privileged/entitled also? — Toni Kump-Feldman

•It is a private institution. The market has spoken. It needs to reconfigure itself or allow itself to die a natural death. Sell the buildings and move on. Just because it has existed for as long as it has doesn’t mean it needs to continue to exist. — Libby Stewart Gregg

•Wesley is failing. So be it. I purchased a home on Governors Avenue with the intent of living there indefinitely. The drunken louts from Wesley parading through the neighborhood all weekend long destroying personal property in their wake made it impossible to stay. I wish U of D would open a satellite campus there. Perhaps a better caliber student body would be more involved with the local community, shop downtown, etc. — Gary A. Knox

•I also lived on Governors Ave and had more problems with hookers, drug dealers and the domestic violence next door than with Wesley kids. I hoped back then that Wesley would expand and buy my house to turn it into a parking lot. The college made a wrong turn somewhere – it needs to die. — Jennifer Harper