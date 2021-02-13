Speak Up: Dover’s Coker honored for 60 years of service

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dover Little League’s Ed Coker was named the winner of the Herm Reitzes Community Service Award by the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association. Below is a feature on Coker that previously appeared in the State News.

Ed Coker was only 16 when his life changed forever. That’s when his family’s Dover home burned down. Everyone made it out OK, but the accident, in 1951, meant that Coker had to quit high school and start working. The second oldest of 11 children, he had to get a job to help support the family. While Coker later earned his GED diploma, he never did return to school.

• Awesome. — Stephanie Sharp Carney

• Well-deserved. — Patti Ellington Gatto

• This is awesome! — Haley Mills Morris

• Awesome. Congratulations. — Oscar Carey

• Congratulations! — April Durham

Kent sees majority of snow, with 4.5 inches measured in Smyrna

While Kent County saw snow Thursday morning, it lessened to the south, and rain fell in Sussex County. By mid-afternoon, the Delaware Environmental Observing System reported 4.5 inches of snow had fallen in Smyrna, 3.8 in Dover, 1.8 in Woodside, 1.0 in Frederica and 0.4 in Harrington.

• Thank you, DelDOT, for the great work clearing the roads! — Howard Gaines III