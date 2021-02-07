Speak Up: Ennis principal is mourned

The Indian River School District and its community are mourning after hearing news that Howard T. Ennis School Principal Kristina Perfetti passed away Tuesday. Since 2009, Ms. Perfetti had served as principal of the school, which provides educational services to students ages preschool through 21 with significant disabilities who demonstrate a need for highly specialized education support. Residents of the Indian River School District, as well as other districts, attend the facility. “We are heartbroken by the passing of Kris Perfetti,” IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said.

• I worked with Kris. What a great loss to the district and the community. Prayers to all who knew her. — Howard Gaines III

• It is. My niece went to school at Ennis and loved Miss Perfetti. — Kim Tribbitt Roe

• Oh no! I met her when I observed. — Dakota Clayville

• She was a wonderful woman. They should name the school they are building to replace Howard T. Ennis after Kris. — Janet Will Halliday