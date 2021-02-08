Speak Up: First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Delaware

The state’s first three cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B117, were confirmed by the Delaware Division of Public Health on Friday. This variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom in December and has commonly been referred to as the UK variant. Twenty-six other states have reported at least one case of the UK variant as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

• Yes … (yawn) … We are all going to die. We know. — Jim Green

• You seem like a good person. I’m not sure how to get us to agree on the same facts. I just know people are dying, and that’s not boring to me, their loved ones or that unlucky person who was exposed by someone who refused to be part of the solution. — Patricia Marie Diienno