Speak Up: First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Delaware

Feb 8th, 2021 · Comments: 0

The state’s first three cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B117, were confirmed by the Delaware Division of Public Health on Friday. This variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom in December and has commonly been referred to as the UK variant. Twenty-six other states have reported at least one case of the UK variant as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

• Yes … (yawn) … We are all going to die. We know. — Jim Green

• You seem like a good person. I’m not sure how to get us to agree on the same facts. I just know people are dying, and that’s not boring to me, their loved ones or that unlucky person who was exposed by someone who refused to be part of the solution. — Patricia Marie Diienno

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Speak Out gives readers an opportunity to express opinions about public issues. Comments are collected from our website and our Facebook page. You can also email newsroom@newszap.com. While we want you to speak out freely, the newspaper edits comments for clarity, brevity, relevance, and fairness.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2021 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie