Speak Up: Troops deployed to fuel COVID-19 vaccination drive

The Pentagon will deploy more than 1,100 troops to five vaccination centers in the first wave of increased military support for the White House campaign to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. President Joe Biden has called for setting up 100 vaccination centers around the country within a month.

• I thought the issue was not enough vaccine, not vaccine centers. — Bob Skuse

• Defund law enforcement one minute and use the venue the next. Liberals! — Howard Gaines III

• I agree the word should be “reallocate,” but by now, I really thought everyone would read and learn what it is (and what it isn’t). Guess not! — Carla Kilic

• Webster’s definition of defund: transitive verb — to withdraw funding from. — Bob Beckman

• Why isn’t Biden just playing golf? Isn’t that what Trump would have done? — William Mazzariello

• Joe’s getting stuff done! — Rick Reed

• “The first wave of increased military support for the White House campaign to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.” Why the need for military? — Katie Wood’

Consumer fraud complaints high

Delaware consumers made the second-highest rate of fraud reports in the nation per capita in 2020, according to information released by the Federal Trade Commission last week. The information was included in the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network database, which placed the First State behind only Nevada in highest frequency of fraud complaints. Delawareans reported losing $9,127,134 to scams last year in 6,651 reports, with a median loss of $400 and average of roughly $1,372 per report.

• Thank you for writing this article and alerting every scammer on the planet of just how stupid Delawareans are. As if our phones don’t ring off the hook with these scams now. — Bob Skuse

• Look to your political representatives and complicit companies like Verizon, etc. It is time to push for legislation to ban all spam, scam, cold calls, etc., and require companies and individuals to register in every state where they intend to solicit anything as cold calls and institute huge fines if not registered. Everyone knows “cloning” a phone number is illegal. There should be a state number to report the illegal use of anyone’s number. Phone and email providers have ability to track where the call originated. — Victoria M. Olds

• Your car warranty is about to expire. — Bob Hice

• This is the last time we will be contacting you about your car’s warranty! — Debra Meinhardt Petro