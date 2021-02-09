Speak Up: Veterans home workers balk at vaccinations

Despite the disproportionate number of deaths related to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Delaware, workers at the state veterans home are refusing to get the vaccine. Secretary of State Jeff Bullock said last week that “all of our residents who are medically able have been vaccinated now, so that’s a really, really good thing. I wish I could say the same for the staff.”

• They can’t be fired for refusing? Refusing to follow the direct order of your supervisor when told to do something that is material to the safety of you, your workers and residents should be cause for dismissal. — Linda Shockley

• These people have no regard for the safety of their fellow citizens. Should their freedom endanger the rest of us? — Richard Schwager

• President Biden took on a huge mess. It’s like the Eagles’ new coach. He is getting a team that is crap and now has to work with it. Give it time. Biden will lessen the numbers, and thanks to him, people will get a vaccine faster than if Trump had been reelected. — Melissa Toomey

• Biden has been honest. as he has repeatedly said that the country was entering a dark period, and it would be several months before an impact on the virus was felt. Any rational person would recognize that a political transfer of power would have no impact on an ongoing virulent pandemic. Unlike Trump, who repeatedly said we were “rounding the bend” back in the fall, Biden has never said he had a magic on/off switch that would kill the virus once he was in office. Instead, he has been straight with Americans in stating how difficult the next few months would be. Trump left with no plan in place to distribute or apply the vaccine, leaving them kneecapped and starting from scratch. He also left the “cupboards bare” with no stockpiled vaccine that he had promised was there. — Scott Losch

• Fire them and replace them. — Rick Reed

• The veterans home has been used for political propaganda since it opened. I see they are still trying to force people to do things they don’t want to do, so they will look good. — Sharon Lee Ponsell