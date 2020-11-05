Additional Delaware hunting seasons open this month



DOVER — Numerous Delaware hunting seasons open in November, including the popular November deer shotgun season opening Nov. 13. Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through Jan. 31, 2021, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective deer hunting seasons, with more information available from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control online at de.gov/sundayhunt.

Hunters are encouraged to harvest does (female deer) to help manage the size and quality of the deer population. A convenient Deer Harvest Report Card issued to hunters with their hunting license or License Exempt Number is now used to record harvested deer, instead of the paper deer tags vulnerable to damage and loss that were previously attached to deer upon harvest. Hunters need to complete the appropriate section of their Deer Harvest Report Card before the deer is moved from the harvest location and keep the card in their possession. Hunters may obtain a Deer Harvest Report Card by accessing the ePermitting system or by calling 302-739-9918 for assistance.

Harvested deer must also be registered within 24 hours of harvest in the ePermitting system or by calling toll free at 855-DEL-HUNT (855-335-4868). Successful deer hunters who wish to donate venison to those in need are encouraged to participate in Delaware’s Sportsmen Against Hunger Program. Field-dressed deer may be donated at participating butchers or self-serve, walk-in coolers maintained by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, with additional information and participating butcher and cooler locations found online at de.gov/sah.

All donated deer will be processed free of charge to the hunter, and the meat will be distributed to participating charitable organizations. Last year, hunters donated 25,406 pounds of venison that provided more than 100,000 meals to Delawareans in need. In addition to the deer shotgun season, November provides many other popular hunting opportunities, including the second duck season split, opener for sea duck season in the Special Sea Duck Area and the first Canada geese season split. Hunting season dates opening in November:

• Raccoon and opossum (hunt only): Nov. 2 to Feb. 27, 2021*

• Red fox (hunt only): Nov. 2 to Feb. 27, 2021

• Deer youth/non-ambulatory persons with disabilities: Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8

• Tundra swan (by special permit ONLY): Nov. 11 to Jan. 30, 2021

• Deer shotgun: Nov. 13 to 22, including Sundays

• Woodcock (first season split): Nov. 23 to 28

• Ducks, coots and mergansers (second season split): Nov. 23 to 28

• Brant (first season split): Nov. 23 to 28

• Sea ducks in Special Sea Duck Area: Nov. 23 to Jan. 30, 2021

• Bobwhite quail: Nov. 23 to Jan. 2, 2021

• Mourning dove (second season split): Nov. 23 to Jan. 30, 2021

• Ring-necked pheasant (male only): Nov. 23 to Feb. 6, 2021

• Cottontail rabbit: Nov. 23 to Feb. 27, 2021

• Canada geese (first season split): Nov. 25 to 28

Continuing hunting seasons include:

• Moorhen, gallinule, sora, Virginia rail, king rail and clapper rail: through Nov. 25

• Common snipe: through Nov. 28

• Snow goose: through Jan. 30, 2021, and on Feb. 6, 2021

• Deer archery and crossbow: through Jan. 31, 2021, including all Sundays

• Gray squirrel: through Feb. 6, 2021 (closed during November deer shotgun season)

• Coyote (hunting): through Feb. 27, 2021

• Crows: through March 27, 2021, and June 24 to 26, 2021 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only)

• Groundhog: through June 30, 2021

. For more information, including wildlife area maps and rules, visit de.gov/hunting. More information on hunting seasons and wildlife areas is available in the 2020/2021 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife section at 739-9912.