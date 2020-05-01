CAMP Rehoboth expands online programs and services

REHOBOTH BEACH — For the past 30 years, the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center has provided a place for the community to come together for educational programs, medical services, cultural events and more.

In the first month that Delaware’s Stay-At-Home orders were in place, CAMP Rehoboth offered programs on whole foods eating and grocery shopping while quarantined, chair yoga and traditional yoga classes, a monthly book club discussion group, and mindfulness classes.

CAMP Rehoboth also facilitates a number of support groups, including ones for men, women, and persons experiencing grief. These groups are now meeting online as well. Persons interested in getting a weekly email about upcoming virtual programs at CAMP Rehoboth should send their name and email address to CAMP Rehoboth at info@camprehoboth.com. For young adults, CAMP Rehoboth offers more than just a virtual platform for them to feel connected. It is creating a safe space for them to get and give support to each other, to feel connected during these days of social distancing and isolation. For more information about CAMP Rehoboth, call 302-227-5620 or visit their website at www.camprehoboth.com.