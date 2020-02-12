Cape Henlopen State Park hosts Instameet Hike

LEWES — Delaware State Parks will hold their annual winter Instameet at Cape Henlopen State Park on Feb. 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Delaware State Parks marketing team partners with park staff to lead these meetups as a way to connect with their digital audience and allow local Instagrammers and photographers to meet and learn about the park and experience what the park has to offer. They will meet at the Point Comfort Station parking lot at 4:30 p.m.

The hike is about two miles total in sand and it is suggested that you bring your own camera, sturdy hiking shoes suitable for sand, and a flashlight.

This event is free, and no registration is necessary.