Carper’s visit highlights Great American Outdoors Act

MILTON — Recently, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, visited the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge to highlight the Great American Outdoors Act, which would permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The Great American Outdoors Act would also provide funding to address deferred maintenance on our federal lands, including our national wildlife refuges. Al Rizzo, Project leader for the Delaware refuge complex, and Art Coppola, manager of the Refuge, joined Senator Carper during his visit.

Sen. Carper emphasized the funding that the LWCF has provided to projects around the state, including both Prime Hook and Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuges, Cape Henlopen, Brandywine Creek and Fox Point State Parks, Killens Pond, and many more projects across the Delmarva. The national wildlife refuges are also poised to benefit from the Great American Outdoors Act deferred maintenance funding.