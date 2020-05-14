Comment sought on proposed floodplain mapping

SEAFORD — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is asking residents to review and comment on proposed floodplain mapping changes in the Clear Brook watershed.

The proposed floodplain map changes for Clear Brook are being made because a recent evaluation found the Hearns Pond area floodplain is receding and areas downstream are slightly expanding. More information is available on DNREC’s new dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov website.

The website includes video that provides important information for residents about how the proposed changes may affect their properties and flood insurance rates. Visitors to the website can also record their comments on the proposed revisions. Any comments must be received by May 31.

“DNREC and its consultant performed updated watershed modeling, which included recent improvements to the Hearns Pond Dam to produce more detailed and accurate flood risk assessments and maps for the Clear Brook watershed,” said Michael Powell, administrator for the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship.

“This improved study and map will ultimately be adopted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to produce updated federal floodplain maps for the watershed.”

For information on flood risk maps, contact Gina Tonn or Michael Powell, with the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship, at 739-9921. The Division has also posted more information about the flood mitigation program online at dnrec.delaware.gov.