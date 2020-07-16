Deer harvest sets record high; wild turkey harvest 4th

DOVER — A record 16,969 deer were harvested for the 2019/20 hunting season in Delaware. The 643 wild turkeys harvested during the spring turkey season from April 11 to May 9 and during the April 4 youth/non-ambulatory disabled hunt produced the fourth-highest recorded harvest for the state.

Of significance for this year’s wild turkey hunting season was DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s successful implementation of turkey harvest self-check stations established throughout the state in lieu of the traditional in-person check stations due to COVID-19 precautions.

For more information on hunting deer or turkey in Delaware, review Delaware’s Hunting and Trapping Guide or call the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Section at 739-9912.