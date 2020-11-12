Delaware Botanic Gardens closes for season



DAGSBORO — Ray Sander, President of Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), announced that the gardens will close for the 2020 season on today.

“We want to thank all of our staff, volunteers, members, and supporters who have dedicated so much time and energy to make the DBG a wonderful experience and a natural respite during this difficult year. The health and safety of all is the DBG’s number one priority. We are committed to this objective. We thank everyone for supporting DBG in 2020,” he said.

“I want to add my thanks for a successful 2020 season and say we look forward to reopening for the 2021 season, hopefully in mid-March 2021. We are already planning events for 2021,” Sheryl Swed, executive director of DBG, said.

For information on DBG memberships, visit www.delawaregardens.org/gift-a-membership.