Delaware City awarded $150,000 for restoration work

DOVER — The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has awarded $150,000 to Delaware City to be used to improve recreational facilities, study and develop a plan to improve energy consumption, and develop rain gardens and bio swales at the city’s community center.

The funds will help Delaware City pave its Community Center parking lots and basketball court. This work, along with incorporating rain gardens around the property, is to improve the water quality at the facility and reduce stormwater runoff. Using pervious pavement for the parking lot and basketball court will allow the rainwater to be absorbed back into the city’s groundwater. A comprehensive energy audit to be performed on the Town Hall and Community Center will identify areas where improvements can be made to conserve energy. Renovations include multiple phases that will occur over the next year.

