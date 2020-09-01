Delaware Coastal Cleanup to run through September

DOVER — The Delaware Coastal Cleanup campaign launched Tuesday and will run throughout September.

Delawareans and visitors are encouraged to pick up trash in their neighborhoods and nearby parks, on beaches and along waterways.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control ask volunteers to clean up debris, like cigarette butts, food wrappers, abandoned sports equipment, tires and more, that often end up in the ocean and waterways. They can document their findings and share photos in a new online volunteer survey, available now at de.gov/coastalcleanupsurvey.

“We’re lucky as Delawareans to live in such a beautiful state and we have an obligation to protect our unique natural resources for future generations,” said Gov. John Carney in a news release.

All month long, ideas about how to get involved in the 2020 Delaware Coastal Cleanup are online at Facebook and Twitter. Volunteers can post photos on facebook.com/DNREC for a chance to win a 2021 Delaware State Parks pass. Each photo post counts as an entry. Volunteers can post as often as they like throughout the month, DNREC said.

Volunteers can recruit family from their household or friends in their pandemic pod to join in a group cleanup, but large groups are discouraged, according to DNREC .

“The hundreds of volunteers who usually participate in the Coastal Cleanup won’t be able to join us for a large in-person event, but they can still take action this month,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin.

“Join our effort and help us reduce pollution that threatens aquatic life and human health. We can all help keep our beaches, waterways and wetlands clean and free of trash by cleaning up our own neighborhoods and nearby parks, beaches and other natural areas.”

DNREC issued reminders, including:

• Wear gloves when picking up trash.

• Wash hands thoroughly after cleanup activities.

• Stay at least six feet from people from other households.

• Wear face coverings when working in groups that include people outside your household, or when you are unable to social distance.

• Avoid larger numbers of people by choosing early morning or evening, weekdays and cloudy days for cleanups.

•Follow all local rules and regulations.

DNREC noted ways to make a difference all year long:

• Pick up trash near your home — streets, roadways, natural areas and open spaces — to keep your neighborhood clean.

• Follow a carry-in/carry out plan and take all trash away with you after visiting outdoor public spaces, like Delaware State Parks, fishing and boating piers and ramps, wildlife areas, reserves, county or local parks.

• Pack a disposable bag and rubber gloves when you take a walk or hike, go hunting or fishing, etc., to collect and carry out trash you find along the way.

• Recycle what you can through in-home recycling or designated drop-off locations. Learn more at Delaware Recycles.

For more information, visit Delaware Coastal Cleanup or email DNREC_Coastal_Cleanup@delaware.gov.