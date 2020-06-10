Delaware growers allowed to use up dicamba stock

DOVER — Following the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to vacate three dicamba registrations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued guidance that will allow Delaware growers to use existing stocks of the three dicamba products affected.

“While we are disappointed with the court’s decision in vacating these product registrations, we are grateful that the EPA has announced that growers and pesticide applicators will be able to use these dicamba products through July 31,” said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse in a news release.

“As long as environmental conditions are favorable, this time frame should allow growers to spray their crops to combat weeds like pigweed, palmar amaranth and other glyphosate-resistant weeds so they don’t see a reduction in crop yield.”

The EPA has since announced the issuance of the final cancellation order for three pesticide products containing the active ingredient dicamba pursuant to the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act:

• Xtendimax with Vaporgrip Technology, EPA Reg. No. 524-6 17.

• Engenia, EPA Reg. No. 7969-345.

• FeXapan, EPA Reg. No. 352-9 13.

Commercial and private pesticide applicators who were in possession of these products as of June 3 when the court’s decision was announced, may continue to use these products until July 31. Distribution or sale of the product is prohibited except for ensuring proper disposal or when returning the product to the registrant.

Dicamba is primarily used on soybean crops in Delaware but is also labeled for use in cotton production.

Pesticide applicators who have more questions can review the EPA cancellation order at https://www.epa.gov. They should reach out to their chemical sales representatives for information regarding disposal or returning any remaining product. Applicators should continue to follow all label instructions when applying dicamba products.