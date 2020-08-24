Delaware hunting season begins soon

DOVER — Hunters in Delaware can start their 2020-21 hunting season in one week. Sept. 1 is the opening day of mourning dove, archery and crossbow deer and resident Canada goose hunting seasons.

People can hunt teal beginning Sept. 12 and gray squirrel beginning Sept. 15.

The first split of dove season runs until Oct. 5 and is good from half an hour before sunrise to sunset. Archery and crossbow deer season ends Jan. 21 and is good from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Canada geese season ends Sept. 25 and is good from half an hour before sunrise to sunset.

Teal season ends Sept. 30. It is good from is good from half an hour before sunrise to sunset, limited to the designated teal zone south of the C&D Canal to Lewes and east of U.S. 13, 113/113A and Del. 1.

Gray squirrel can be hunted until Feb. 6 from half an hour before sunrise to half an hour after sunset. Squirrels cannot be hunted during November shotgun deer season, however.

Non-toxic shot (no lead) must be used for dove hunting on state wildlife areas during the month of September. Hunting hours may differ at specific dove fields on certain state wildlife areas.

A Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number is required to hunt, and most waterfowl hunters are required to purchase a Delaware waterfowl stamp and a federal migratory bird stamp. Dove, goose and teal hunters also need a Federal Harvest Information Program number, which can be obtained through the Digital DNREC website or by calling 1-855-335-4868.

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife are required to display a Conservation Access Pass. Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at Delaware recreational licensing or from hunting license agents statewide. New this year, hunters obtaining a LEN should create a profile using the Digital DNREC portal or at a hunting license agent. Federal migratory bird stamps are available for purchase at U.S. post offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges and online at 2020-2021 Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp.

More information on hunting seasons and wildlife areas is available in the 2020/2021 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide or by calling the Wildlife Section at 739-9912. More information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass is available at Delaware recreational licensing or by calling 739-9918.

Additional information on September hunting opportunities and associated rules is available at dnrec.delaware.gov.