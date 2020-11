FELTON — The Diamond State Beagle Club, located at 1054 Beagle Club Rd. in Felton, will hold a turkey shoot on Sunday.

Signup is at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $3 per round or $45 for 18 rounds and $3 money round. Shells provided; 12-gauge shotguns only.

Prizes are shrimp, steak, chicken, ham and breakfast packs.

For more information call 736-6075. All coronavirus protocols will be enforced; social distancing outside, masks inside.