DNREC to break ground on elevated walkway at Killens Pond

FELTON — The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will soon break ground on construction of an elevated walkway at Killens Pond State Park.



The walkway will provide a much safer trail connection along the pond’s eastern edge. The elevated pathway will also offer more appealing views while walking along the pond, as well as new fishing opportunities.



Currently, pedestrians and bicyclists attempting to navigate around the east end of the pond-side trail must use the narrow shoulder of Killens Pond Road.



While pedestrians and bicyclists will still be able to complete the loop along the eastern portion via Killens Pond Road during construction, there may be temporary delays at times. Pedestrians and bicyclists should use caution in this area during construction.



The public boat ramp and its associated parking lot on the south side of the pond will be closed to all boat launching Thursday and Friday for equipment staging. It will close again Nov. 23 through the duration of construction. As part of the project, the boat ramp parking lot will be repaved.



Fishing will not be permitted from the shoreline along Killens Pond Road during construction. Anglers can locate nearby DNREC-managed public fishing ponds at dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/fishing-ponds. The site also has an interactive map, as well as information for each pond and fishing community.



During construction, which is expected to finish in April, visitors to the park may experience periods of very loud noise and vibrations from equipment.