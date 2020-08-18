DNREC to hold workshops on climate change

DOVER — The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is holding a series of virtual public workshops on climate change and greenhouse gas during September and October.

There will be four different workshops, with the first focusing on greenhouse gas. It will be offered on two separate occasions but content will be the same.

The other three workshops will analyze strategies to combat climate change, concentrating on sea level rise, increased temperatures and heavy precipitation and flooding, respectively.

The greenhouse gas workshop will take place Sept. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sept. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. The remaining ones will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 24, Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

The workshops will be held virtually via Zoom. Registration for the workshops is required. To sign up, go to declimateplan.org.

The events will be recorded and posted on declimateplan.org. For those unable to participate in the workshops, an interactive online survey will be available to provide comments and ideas on possible climate change solutions for Delaware.