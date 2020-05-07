DNREC water-related services now available online

DOVER — The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control continues pivoting to virtual operations both during the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future for greater efficiencies and ease of use for DNREC customers and constituents. The latest advance for DNREC’s ePermitting comes from the Division of Water and covers a spectrum of permit applications and license payments.

The new process is part of the continuing effort to keep DNREC staff and customers safe during the pandemic while providing consistent business practices, and in this case also enhancing the department’s water-related transactions. Until now almost all permit applications and license forms from the Division of Water required hardcopy submissions, with payment by check or cash.

Online submission and payment can now be made via the ePermitting system for the following services:

Professional License Renewals: Well driller; liquid waste hauler; wastewater operator

Water Supply: Water allocation permits; well permits (use existing application)

Wastewater: Septic permits; site evaluation; septic inspections; septic system repair/Component replacement; authorization to use existing system; holding tanks (New/replacement/repair for private systems); septic site waiver request

Wetlands and Subaqueous Lands: Letters of authorization and Statewide Activity Approvals (SAA); new permits or leases; supplemental approval for lease/permit; jurisdictional determination requests; water quality certification; Wetlands permits

Many DNREC services are available online, including hunting and fishing permits, sales of park passes and wildlife are conservation access passes (though state park and wildlife area fees and passes are currently waived until further notice), hunter education classes and plenty of virtual content. Public hearings and public meetings are also occurring virtually as well.