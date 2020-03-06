DuPont Nature Center to reopen April 1

DOVER — The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve, a DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife facility, will reopen for the 2020 season Wednesday, April 1.

The center will be open in April from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays only.

The center’s 2020 schedule through September can be found on at www.dnrec.delaware.gov/fw/Education/Pages/DNC.aspx. Prior to reopening, the DuPont Nature Center will hold a volunteer spring cleanup day from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 14.

Projects include exhibit and tank set-up, planting beach grass, cleaning the center, and trash removal from surrounding grounds. Volunteers under age 18 must have a completed parental consent form, and volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, contact Lynne Pusey at lynne.pusey@delaware.gov or 422-1329. The DuPont Nature Center is at 2992 Lighthouse Road, near Slaughter Beach, east of Milford. Admission to the center is free.