Eastern portions of Prime Hook Creek to close



MILTON — The easternmost three miles of Prime Hook Creek at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Sept. 1 through March 15, 2021, for safety concerns due to hunting of teal in September in the adjacent Prime Hook (State) Wildlife Area, hunting on federal and state areas during the three seasonal splits of the waterfowl season, and for other management purposes.

The westernmost portion of the creek will be open year-round. Access for boats, kayaks and canoes is from the boat ramps located at Foord’s Landing and Brumbley’s Family Park (expect a primitive launch or pull-out) off Del. 1 near Waples Pond. For more information, call the Refuge office at (302) 684-8419.