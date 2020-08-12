Firearms/shooting safety on target for Family Day at the Range

BRIDGEVILLE – A local rifle and pistol club and a national organization are teaming up on an event focusing on firearms/shooting safety linked to all-around family fun.

In conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation and August National Shooting Month, the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club and BKK Firearms/BKK Defensive Systems will host Family Day at the Range Saturday. Aug. 29.

Free and open to the public, the event will run from 10 a.m. 5 p.m. at the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club, located at 10409 Rifle Range Road, Bridgeville.

“It’s a big, family-type thing,” said Bruce Smith, NSSF and Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club member and a licensed conceal/carry instructor in Delaware and Maryland.

NSSF’s research shows that 50 million Americans participate in target shooting and that millions more are interested in trying target shooting. Target shooting is fun, safe, and offers activities that men, women and youth of all ages and sizes can enjoy both recreationally and competitively, according to NSSF.

Family Day at the Range welcomes those with no shooting experience at all, novice shooters and those experienced in firearms.

The club’s range features five separate bays for monitored shooting by children, teens and adults. The list of firearms includes fully automatic air-BB guns for kids, plus .22 LR, rimfire guns, PC Carbines, AR 15’s and pistols.

Instruction in firearms safety will be offered at Family Day at the Range.

For firearms rookies, experienced instructors and range safety officers will be stationed at each bay to instruct them in all safety aspects of shooting skills.

“Especially with kids, we want to make sure they are understanding that the safety is the utmost importance any time you are handling a gun or firearm,” said Mr. Smith.

Ammunition will be provided but limited to five rounds per person for 9 mm and three rounds for AR’s.

Those who bring their own firearm must provide their own ammo.

Shooters will be taking aim at steel targets in the range.

Foam ear protection will also be available.

In adherence to precautions during COVID-19:

Hand sanitizer will be available at each bay/table;

All weapons and shooting bays will be sanitized after each use;

Masks are not mandatory but recommended. Several facial masks will be available if needed.

The event features door prizes and other giveaways, including hats and shirts courtesy of the NSSF, which in Las Vegas hosts SHOT Show, the largest annual trade show for the shooting, hunting, and firearms industry.

Event volunteers are welcome and needed and will receive a special gift, Mr. Smith said.

Among the volunteers are members of the Woodbridge High School Marine JROTC, who will load magazines and wipe down each bay station before use.

Various vendors will be displaying firearms, steel targets and more.

Organizations such as USCCA (United states Concealed Carry association), NRA (National Rifle Association), NSSF (National Shooting Sports foundation), DSSA (Delaware state Sportsmen’s Association), etc. and Shooting Disciplines such as IDPA (International Defensive Pistol Association), USPSA (U.S. Practical Shooting Association), Well Armed Women (national organization), IBS Benchrest and F Class/High Power (long range shooting organizations) will be on hand to answer questions and help.

There will also be “cowboys” with the famous six-shooters, Mr. Smith said.

IDPA and USPSA will also do live fire demonstrations and instruction throughout the day, alternating every half hour between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Mr. Smith anticipates a good turnout and estimates upward of several hundred attendees, including several state senators and representatives, mayors and candidates seeking office in the November General Election.

Also attending will be Jeff Hague, secretary of the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club and DSSA president who is the lobbyist in Dover.

Mr. Smith said there will be giveaways and drawings for many door prizes that have been donated.

Additionally, State Sen. Dave Wilson will orchestrate an auction around 2 p.m. featuring two items: a new Glock 19 and an NRA car tag.

Food vendors include Vanderwende’s, Mojo’s to Go and Top Five Bar B Que.

“It is going to be a fun day,” said Mr. Smith, noting this is the first time the club has had an open house of this size. “It’s hopefully going to be an annual event.”

For more information, contact the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club or Bruce Smith, Family Day at the Range director, at 443-366-6277, or email: info@bkkfirearms.com.