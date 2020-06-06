Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park cancels Trail Day

LEWES — Due to the current State of Emergency in Delaware, coupled with guidance from the American Hiking Society, the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park (FOCHSP) have cancelled their National Trail Day and postponed the Youth Fishing Tournament events. National Trails Day, celebrated the first Saturday of June each year, encourages people to take action to preserve trails on public lands. In place of in-person gatherings, the American Hiking Society is hosting a virtual National Trails Day campaign.

In addition, the Friends host monthly Cape Henlopen Trail Days on the second Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the CHSP Nature Center. The monthly gatherings, which will resume once it is safe to do so, allow for members of the public to help with trail and park maintenance. The Youth Fishing Tournament, originally scheduled for June 20, will be rescheduled for a date to be determined. The CHSP pier remains open to anglers, but visitors to the park must bring a face covering and maintain six feet of distance from people of other households. For more information and updates about the Friends Cape Henlopen Trail Days, Fishing Tournament or other events, go to friendsofcapehenlopen.org.