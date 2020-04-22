Good fishing abounds in Delaware waterways

Ruby Talabisco with a trout for the dinner table.

At least we can still fish, hike, hunt and walk the trails. That is about all we can do in the outdoors and frankly it is one of the safest activities. Shopping is a little scary right now. People need to get into the outdoors more, instead of going outdoors to shop indoors. The stay-at-home order doesn’t prevent you from getting some air and exercise.

Commercial anglers are potting lobsters and catching crabs when the weather permits. The public can connect with the commercial anglers through Delaware Sea Grants’ website. They are helping the commercial anglers supply a necessary market right now, the local market. I’m looking forward to lobster with my bluefish, while staying at home.

There have been a few bluefish caught, so says the rumor mill. Sizes change daily. This happened a few days ago along the surf on the ocean beaches and at the Indian River Inlet, I heard tell.

It is about that time for the yellow-eyed devils to make an appearance, if they stick to the same timing from the last few years. By the time you read this, I hope to be deep into bluefish. The new creel limits are three fish per angler, and five fish on for hire boats. Charters and head boats are still not allowed out until this order is lifted May 15 or sooner. Want my prediction? Summer is going to be short for a lot of people. Delaware can’t just hit the switch and let the state fill up exponentially with people.

Despite the stay-at-home restrictions, anglers can fish and are catching. The dinner plates and freezers are filling up with white perch. Great fish for the table. Ten dollars of bloodworms can fill the table for a month.

We have a new kid on the block to fill the freezers. The “chicken of the sea” has arrived. Northern puffers are being caught in the surf. Fishbites bloodworm formula (the red package), clam, and squid have been the baits of choice. Shrimp will work well, right from the grocery store. Great fish to eat, fun to catch. They run in schools, so where there is one, there are more.

Autumn Tkachuk from Little Creek caught this Northern puffer in the surf on Wednesday. Clam for bait on a top and bottom rig.

Short striped bass action has been decent at the Indian River Inlet, Inland Bays and canals. The rivers and creeks have decent action mostly at bridges and on rips. The migratory bass action on the upper Delaware Bay has been good with bunker chunks.

Lot of fish going back in the water due to size. Some are making the dinner table. You need bunker chunks and a boat. Fishing from land has been productive in the areas you are allowed to fish from land. There has been the occasional keeper in the surf.

Black drum are being caught but it is slow and the ocean beaches are the best action. Clams for bait, sand fleas or crab.

Trout fishing in the rivers has been hit or miss. No one knows the stocking schedules but when a stocking truck is spotted. it makes the social media rounds. DNREC wants to keep the crowds down so they are not announcing the stocking schedule. Good call on their part.

“Went to a new location today — a little creek that runs into the Brandywine,” said Stephan Talabisco.

“Again there were plenty of fish. But they weren’t biting. Story of my life. My main mission was to get my daughter to land a trout. We spent three hours or so with a few bites. Finally Ruby hooked up a nice trout. She also landed a creek chub and a sunny.”

Crabbing has been excellent around the Inland Bays, canals and creeks. Clamming has been decent too. The water is cold. The Inland Bays’ water temperatures have been nearing the mid-50s on the warmer days, dropping to the lower 50s on the flood tide. The beaches and Delaware Bay are averaging in the low 50s. We need a few days’ warmup with little wind.

The Damn Fly Meter (DFM) is going to come into play soon. Look for it on the Delaware Surf Fishing site. The app is hosted on the website.

Ted Proseus hit this striped bass at the Indian River Inlet.

Flounder fishing is slow but fish are being caught. Not a lot of boats going out right now. The Coast Guard Indian River Station is placing the buoys around the Inland Bay channels this week. A list of way points will be announced on the USCG Light List Volume 2.

Charters and head boats are still not running and won’t be until the state lifts the emergency orders.

These are difficult times for a lot of people. Check on your neighbors.

If you need a project that is easy. I have been working on those projects shelved years ago. Either get them done, repurpose the components or it goes to the trash. I have also been learning more photography and other fun stuff. The Lyrid meteor show is active and peaked the other night.

The Milky Way shot with a Go Pro 5 by Cody Croswell.

Cody Croswell set out a Go Pro 5 to catch some shooting stars, also while trying to learn to shoot the stars. It has been an education trying all these techniques. He manged a couple meteors and a killer shot of the Milky Way with a Go Pro. Because why not? Looking forward to learning more with all this free time.