Hunter education course to be moved online

DOVER — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the classroom portion of the basic hunter education course will only be available online and at no cost to participants. After completing the online course, participants will attend a free, in-person field day for an abbreviated two hours with coronavirus precautions in place.

To complete the course, participants need to take the approved online program using a link available at bit.ly/2DemVW0. The expanded online course consists of two parts, the traditional online course and an added virtual field day segment.

Participants in the course also must read and acknowledge the Delaware laws and regulations presentation available at bit.ly/2DemVW0 and must sign up for an in-person field day for online course graduates using the new ePermitting system at bit.ly/3i445Q2. Field day courses will last for two hours and be held at the Little Creek Hunter Education Training Center, located at 3018 Bayside Drive in Dover.

Students will participate in live-fire firearm instruction and be tested on hunting safety topics like Delaware laws and regulations when they attend their in-person field day course.

The basic hunter education course teaches students safety, ethics, firearm types, safe gun handling, marksmanship techniques, specialty hunting techniques, wildlife management, wildlife identification, survival and Delaware hunting laws and regulations, among other hunter safety-related topics. All students must participate in a live firearm firing session with a trained instructor.

For more information, contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife hunter education office at 735-3600 x1.