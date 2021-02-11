Kent sees majority of snow, with 4.5 inches measured in Smyrna

A good amount of snow fell and covered Kent County on Thursday. It gave area kids a chance to slide down the Del. 1 embankment near Barkers Landing. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

SMYRNA — While Kent County saw snow Thursday morning, it lessened to the south, and rain fell in Sussex County.



By mid-afternoon, the Delaware Environmental Observing System reported 4.5 inches of snow had fallen in Smyrna, 3.8 in Dover, 1.8 in Woodside, 1.0 in Frederica and 0.4 in Harrington. No snow was reported in several Sussex County locations, including Lewes, Dagsboro, Ellendale and Seaford, among others.



The Lake Forest School District was closed Thursday.



In New Castle County, a high of 3.6 inches was reported in Blackbird, and 3.3 inches fell near White Clay Creek. Other totals included Glasgow (3.1 inches), Claymont (2.6) and Prices Corner (2.5).



There’s a slight chance of snow between noon and 1 p.m. Friday in Kent County, with a high temperature near 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 25 degrees.



The NWS said freezing rain and sleet is likely Saturday before 3 p.m., then rain from 3-5, with sleet then returning. New ice accumulation of less than 0.1 inch is possible, with little or no sleet accumulation expected.



Sleet also is likely between 7-9 p.m. Saturday, with freezing rain likely after 9. The chance of precipitation is 70% at that time, the NWS said.



Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday, with a high temperature near 38 degrees during the day and a low of around 26 at night.



Looking ahead, the NWS said there’s a chance of snow after 1 a.m. Tuesday in Kent County, with rain and snow likely during the day, possibly mixed with freezing rain or sleet. The temperature could reach near 43 degrees, with a 60% chance of precipitation forecast, the NWS said.

Mike Russum shovels snow off the sidewalk in Magnolia on Thursday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

In Sussex County Friday, there’s a slight chance of snow, with a high temperature near 31 degrees and the chance of precipitation at 20%.



The NWS said sleet could arrive overnight Friday in Sussex, with a chance of precipitation at 20%.



There’s potential for freezing rain and sleet before 11 a.m. Saturday in Sussex County, and the NWS forecast that rain was likely after noon. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with new ice accumulation of less than 0.1 inch possible.



Rain or freezing rain is likely overnight Saturday into Sunday for Sussex, the NWS said.



After a mostly cloudy Sunday, there’s a chance of snow overnight Monday into Tuesday, with the chance of precipitation at 50%, according to the NWS forecast. Rain and snow are possible Tuesday night, as well, with the chance of precipitation at 40%.