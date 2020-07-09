MERR’s Annual Dolphin Count slated for July 18

LEWES — The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute, Inc. (MERR) will hold the Annual Dolphin Count on Saturday, July 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will be stationed at pre-designated observation points from Fenwick Island to Woodland Beach throughout the state. Results from this count will help to determine population stability in Atlantic bottlenose dolphins in this region.

As part of MERR’s commitment to responsible safety practices during the Coronavirus Pandemic, they report that they will be stationing fewer participants at every site, and will only be stationing individuals or people from the same household.

For more information, or to volunteer for the count, contact the MERR Institute at 228-5029 or e-mail merrinstitute@gmail.com.