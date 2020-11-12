Middle Run tree planting on Saturday



NEWARK — Delaware Nature Society (DelNature) will plant trees at Middle Run Natural Area on Nov. 14. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon.

The White Clay has been designated by the federal government as a “wild and scenic river,” which helps to preserve the quality and health of the waterway. Increasing forest habitat provides food and shelter for a wide variety of native wildlife. Stream buffers slow down and filter pollutants and help to reduce erosion.

Tree planting also has myriad other benefits, including making a positive impact on climate change.

“I look forward to lending a hand and joining volunteers every year in the Delaware Nature Society’s annual tree planting event,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “We are so thankful of our partnership with DelNature and the dozens of volunteers who come out every year to help give Mother Nature a boost. These trees will provide habitat and promote health and sustainability in Middle Run Park for generations to come.”

All of the trees that are planted are protected from deer damage with cages, and each volunteer is taught how to plant a tree properly to help ensure they grow to maturity. Another key component of success is ongoing maintenance of the trees by DelNature.

This can mean watering a newly transplanted tree during a dry spring or removing bittersweet or other invasive vines from a mature tree years after planting. Volunteers are asked to bring a shovel and a jug of water to water the first tree and to later use for refills.

Pre-registration is required, visit www.delawarenaturesociety.org to sign up. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory during the event.