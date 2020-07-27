Newark Recycling Center now open

NEWARK — The Delaware Solid Waste Authority on Tuesday announced the opening of the new Newark Recycling Center. This center features drop-off recycling of single-stream items, Styrofoam, electronics, household batteries, used oil and oil filters six days a week Monday through Saturday.

The site will also host weekly household hazardous waste collection and monthly document shredding and latex paint collection. The new center is located at 470 Corporate Blvd., inside of the Pencader Business Park.

The Newark Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for drop-off of single-stream recycling and electronics recycling. Household hazardous waste is collected every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and document shredding and latex paint collection is available the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information on DSWA programs and facilities is available online at dswa.com or by calling (800) 404-7080.