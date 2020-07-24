Public asked to report sightings of wild turkeys

DOVER — The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is looking for volunteers to help with its annual wild turkey productivity survey during July and August.

The public is encouraged to monitor and report wild turkey sightings in Delaware to provide data that helps DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife sustainably manage the state’s turkey population. Since the annual wild turkey productivity survey began in 2010, Delaware’s citizen conservationists have helped collect information on turkey populations within the state by generating consistent data on turkey distribution, productivity and sex/age ratios.

The 2020 survey period runs through August. Upon each wild turkey sighting, volunteers are asked to record the date, county, turkey management zone, and number of hens (adult females), gobblers (adult males), and poults (young of the year). Volunteers are asked to submit their results to the division by Sept. 10.

Instructions, a data sheet, and a map of turkey management zones are available for volunteers to download at dnrec.delaware.gov and a wild turkey identification guide can be obtained on the ID Guide page or by calling the Wildlife Section at 735-3600, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional information is available at the division’s wild turkey webpage.