Public comment period on Croda permit extended

NEW CASTLE — The public comment period on a pending application for an air permit for Croda Inc. will be extended until Aug. 15. Croda has requested a federally enforceable 7 DE Admin. Code 1102 construction permit for their facility at 315 Cherry Lane, in New Castle, to add a 12,000-gallon drumming tank (Blend Drumming Tank C, Emission Unit 2) to existing Blend Tanks A and B. The emission increase for the addition of Blend Tank C will be 0.36 ton per year (TPY) of volatile organic compounds (VOC) including 0.17 TPY hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) (primarily dioxane).

An informational public meeting was held virtually on this application on July 16, and a virtual public hearing was held on July 21. The ​official hearing transcript​, along with information about this pending application, all exhibits entered into the hearing record, and all comments received on this matter to date, are available ​for review on the ​Croda h​earing page ​at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/events/virtual-public-hearing-croda-7-de-admin-code-1102-construction-permit/.

Public comments may be submitted through a comment form link on the hearing page at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/public-hearings/comment-form/, via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov and via the US Postal Service to Lisa A. Vest, DNREC Office of the Secretary, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901.